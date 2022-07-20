Crowds keep cool as boats take centre stage

THOUSANDS of people attended the Thames Traditional Boat Festival last weekend despite hot weather warnings.

While spectators did their best to stay cool from Friday to Sunday, as temperatures topped 29C, some of the attractions suffered.

The Bremont First World War air display team had been scheduled to appear on Saturday and Sunday but the heat’s effect on the wings made them unsafe to fly.

The torpedo boat CMB9, of the same era, suffered the same fate with compère Jan Stanton announcing it would no longer be going up and down the royal regatta course.

Mrs Stanton told the awaiting crowd at Fawley Meadows, where the event was held: “Been talking with the owner and he says it has two speeds, fast and stop. This weekend she has chosen the latter”.

But there was still plenty to marvel at with the riverbank lined with about 150 beautiful wooden boats, including skiffs, slipper launches, motor yachts and cabin cruisers, as well as electric and steam boats, military craft and amphibious cars.

There were also some Dunkirk “Little Ships”, which took part in the evacuation of Allied troops from France in 1940 during the Second World War.

The famous boats, flying colourful bunting, paraded up and down the river on Saturday and Sunday and prizes were given out by the festival organisers.

Alaska, a steam launch built in 1883 and now the oldest working passenger steamer on the River Thames, offered regular trips on the river.

Other attractions included classic cars and motorcycles, a parade of illuminated bikes and a fun dog show. There was also a pop-up restaurant with live entertainment and stalls selling food and drink.

The Trad, which was returning for its 43rd year, is organised by Lady McAlpine, of Fawley Hill, and Adam Toop, who are co-chairs.

Twenty-one awards were handed out on the Sunday night, including the new Bill McAlpine Award, named after Lady McAlpine’s late husband, for promoting engineering in children and young people.

This was handed to former Wheeler Dealers mechanic Edd China, who also handed out the other awards.

China said: “I like understanding how things work. The easiest thing to access as a kid was a car and tinker with it. I then did a degree in engineering and design where I was designing land yachts, anything that is quirky.

“The Trad is just amazing and it seems bigger than ever which is wonderful especially after all the madness that has happened with the coronavirus pandemic.

“You have amphibs side-by-side with coracles and Shire horses that makes this event totally unique. There is probably very little else like it because it is so eclectic and it is so Henley.”

Dutch dentist Dr Marcel Linssen, from Rotterdam, picked up four awards including the coveted Best in Show with his skiff, which he built himself. He last won the top trophy in 1997 with his first-ever build.

Dr Linssen said: “I am very honoured. To win the Freebody Trophy I felt like I was sky high. It is an award for 10 years of restoration. I think I will help other people from now on. A third boat will be too much.”

The amphibious vehicles were among the most popular attractions over the weekend.

There was a First World War DUKW, six of the original Amphicars, the only mass-produced water-capable car ever manufactured, and a selection of the more modern Dutton kit amphibious cars, one driven by founder Tim Dutton.

Bob Skinner, who compèred the procession, urged people to go and watch the vehicles emerge from the Thames up the slipway at the meadows as “it is a sight to behold”. This came true when a converted VW Golf, with three axles and an outboard motor, got stuck halfway out and had to be rescued by a DUKW.

Although the Saturday air display team were grounded there was still a flypast on Saturday and Sunday. Although originally scheduled to be a Spitfire on the Saturday, it was a Hurricane bomber that flew low over the Thames for several passes.

Lyndon Yorke, a member of the festival’s organising committee, said: “The RAF were meant to send a Spitfire but that went to the US, so they sent a Hurricane instead.

“The First World War team are not here either because their planes are wooden-framed and covered in fabric, and the aerodynamic properties were affected by the heat so it was dangerous for them to fly.

“But the two military DUKWs, we rarely get them here, were very, very nice to see. They do eight miles to the gallon and people drive miles to get here so it costs them a fortune but they just love being here.”

On the Thames the parade of vessels continued from 10.30am until after 5pm with the Thames Vintage Boat Club, the Steam Boat Association and the Association of Dunkirk Little Ships among the participants.

One of the boats, a 1935 water speed record holder Z-K22, was brought by South Stoke-based boat builders Paradise Boats.

Jack Livesey from Paradise Boats said: “She is made of a beryllium aluminium alloy which makes her incredibly lightweight and gives her a high power-to-weight ratio.”

The biggest cheer on Sunday accompanied a rapturous round of applause for a Lancaster Bomber that performed a flypast at 4pm.

One of just two in the world still airworthy, the plane thundered down the Thames low enough to terrify the many dogs that were on the riverbank.

Vendors were also doing a roaring trade, with the pub/diner the Crooked Billet a constant sea of wide-brimmed hats and floral dresses.

Henley Gelato also did well. Robert Dowsett, who was working the pop-up shop with sister Emilienne and Harry Smith, said that trading was “pretty manic”.

Speaking at the awards ceremony on Sunday night, Mr Toop said: “We have to thank our lucky stars for this tremendous weather.”

But Lady McAlpine said the prospect of record-breaking temperatures this week put people off attending on Sunday.

She said: “Saturday was really good, lots of people, but on Sunday we have had the most perfect day but not enough people.

“Our biggest problem is we need more and bigger sponsorship. It’s the only event like this in Henley. This is the only family-priced, family-orientated festival.”