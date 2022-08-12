PM hopeful Rishi Sunak visits Henley

RISHI SUNAK, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, held a hustings at Henley town hall today (Friday) as he continues his bid to become the United Kingdom’s next Prime Minister.

Organised by William Hall, chairman of South Oxfordshire Conservatives, Henley Conservatives and Oxfordshire Conservative associations, the hour-long event attracted almost 100 people to hear Mr Sunak lay out his plans for the country should he beat Liz Truss into Downing Street.

Mr Hall said: “I talked to Rishi's team and told them about how strong and positive local party we have here and his team said it would be fantastic to come and meet a lot of people in an area like Henley.

“He talked about everything from national defence to global warming to how we are going to win the next election and he was extremely well received. He is obviously a very busy man, so we are very grateful to him for making the time to come and talk to us.”

The hustings was one of six Mr Sunak was hosting today with Windsor his next stop after Henley.

Among onlookers was Henley MP John Howell, who has a long history with Mr Sunak.

“I have known Rishi ever since he came into parliament,” he said. “I was, and still am, the Government champion for neighbourhood planning, I went to see him in Richmond to help him sort out some problems over neighbourhood planning. It was a very good experience.

“What I was impressed with was the competence of the man, mirrored with his modesty. That is something that you don't often associate with politicians.”

The winner will be announced on September 5 with Mr Howell fully backing Mr Sunak for the role.

Mr Howell said: “I have always supported Rishi over Liz Truss. I think Liz Truss would make a good Prime Minister, but I still prefer Rishi as what he has to offer is just what is required.

“I thought this event was brilliantly organised, certainly in the number of people attending.

“As the end of his speech, people were came up to congratulate him and ask him lots of questions.

“I thought those questions were relevant, none of them were nasty, they were all genuine questions that he answered in a fantastic way.”