TV presenter ensures net gain for his village’s fete

THE chance to score a goal past TV presenter Chris Hollins was one of the attractions as Rotherfield Greys fete returned to normal for the first time in three years.

The former sports correspondent for BBC Breakfast, who lives in the village, took part in a “Beat the Goalie” challenge during the fete at Greys Court on Sunday.

Children and adults queued up and paid £1 to each take three shots against Hollins, who wore a red England football shirt in goal.

The 51-year-old presenter, who reported on the 2002 and 2010 World Cups, said: “I prefer covering it than getting pelted with footballs.

“I’ve been trying to channel my inner David Seaman but it hasn’t worked so far.

“I thought it was going to be me and my mate in goal but it has just been me all afternoon.

“There are some powerful young kids. A lot of the children have scored but I don’t let parents score. My record with the parents is pretty good — only one has scored.”

Hollins has attended the fete every year since he moved to the village six years ago and was joined by his wife Sarah who handed out sweets to those who scored.

He said: “It’s beautifully British. It’s a lovely, smashing, picturesque environment and you’ve got everyone in the community doing their bit and you see some old mates.” This was the first year the fete has been held at full capacity since 2019.

It was cancelled in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic and had a limited attendance and fewer stalls last year.

Sue Hems, who chairs the organising committee, and her husband Edward were setting up the gazebos from 7.30am.

She said: “It is wonderful to be back at full capacity and not have to worry about how many people turn up.

“It was worrying to begin with because the weather forecast wasn’t great but the clouds seemed to have pushed back for the afternoon. Every stall is buzzing and busy.

“The biggest worry was the band not coming out because they don’t want to get their instruments wet but they are here.

“There’s lots of reasons this fete is so special. There aren’t many fetes held at National Trust properties and it is amazing with the house and looking down the valley.

“It’s also because it is the end of the summer and everyone sees each other for the first time since coming back from holiday. The kids are also just about to go back to school, so it is a nice big send-off.

“We’ve got a lovely village and there’s such a great range of ages. There’s a great community atmosphere.”

Some of the fete’s traditional attractions were missing.

The village stocks, where people have wet sponges thrown at them, were absent due to the hosepipe ban.

Also missing was the teddy zip wire, where children’s toys are sent down a 50m wire from the top of the estate’s Great Tower.

The attraction, which was set up by Gillian Ovey in 1999, was called off due to structural issues with the tower.

Mrs Ovey, 80, who lives in Rotherfield Greys, said: “It’s a shame it hasn’t made an appearance as it has been such a highlight of the fete over the last few years.

“I’m sure it will be back next year. We are just waiting for the National Trust to tell us the tower is stable.” Visitors still enjoyed games such as hook a duck and splat the rat.

Jo Robb, from Shepherds Green, ran the ladder game, where participants tried to throw small felt bags into the furthest rung of a horizontal ladder.

An 11-year-old boy scored the maximum number of points by landing all five bags perfectly.

Ms Robb said: “At the moment he is on course to win a bottle of champagne, so we are calling all adults to come and try to beat him.

“We will have to give it to his mum if that doesn’t work. I’m sure she won’t mind.” Later in the day, visitors gathered on the upper level of the grounds for sack races and tug of war.

Phoebe Blaker, 10, from Stoke Row, won the children’s sack race.

Phoebe, a pupil at Nettlebed Community School, said: “My plan was to go slow at first so that I could get used to the jumping. Then after a while you go a bit faster.

“I thought I was going to do well before the race and I’m happy to win.”

Henley town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak guided visitors through the day over a microphone.

He said: “It’s a brilliant event that has been going for 40 years now at this site. It’s lovely and quintessentially English, which is wonderful.”