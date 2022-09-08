Queen Elizabeth II has died, Buckingham Palace announces

QUEEN ELIZABETH II has died at Balmoral aged 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Her family gathered at her estate in Scotland after concerns grew about her health earlier today (Thursday).

The Queen was the UK’s longest-serving monarch, reigning for 70 years, having come to the throne in 1952.

Her eldest son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for the Commonwealth.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

All the Queen's children travelled to Balmoral, near Aberdeen, after doctors placed the Queen under medical supervision.

Her reign spanned 15 prime ministers starting with Winston Churchill, and she appointed Liz Truss to the post on Tuesday.

Tomorrow (Friday) some independent retailers in Henley will not open their doors as a mark of respect.

This story will be updated.