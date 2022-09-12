MP fights plan for homes by boundary

PLANS for two houses near Bugs Bottom fields in Emmer Green would set a precedent for further development, according to Matt Rodda.

The Reading East MP has opposed plans by Wayne Courtnage to demolish two workshops and replace them with two five-bedroom homes at The Piggery in Gravel Hill.

The site is in South Oxfordshire, just outside Reading borough, and Mr Rodda has written a letter of objection to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

He said: “It is a very significant issue. At the moment the boundary of Reading is very clear but the line is being extended.

“A development like this would set a precedent for more development and urbanisation between here and Sonning Common. For existing residents, this area is very much their green lungs.

“We do not need to build in green spaces when there are so many former retail and industry sites that could be used.

“There are lots of brownfield sites in Reading which could provide enough housing until 2036.”

Selena Brent, who lives in Gravel Hill, has also objected calling the proposal “urban creep”.

She added: “To pass this would be a very significant decision as this is a very sensitive location and is right on the border of the last piece of decent countryside that we have in Emmer Green.”

Mary Aherne, of Kidmore Road, said: “It would look like an eyesore and completely out of place in this beautiful environment, which is enjoyed by so many local people.”

The Keen Partnership,

Mr Courtnage’s planning agents, said the houses would have their own “distinctive but complementary character” and would “work with and respond positively” to the landscape.