Residents oppose plans for pair of gypsy pitches

RESIDENTS have opposed plans for two gypsy pitches in Sonning Common.

Building contractors John and Cindy Ayres have applied for planning permission to develop almost seven hectares of land near Bishopswood recreation ground.

The vacant land, part of a former Second World War camp off Gallowstree Road, has a public footpath running through it and is in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Residents say the site is outside the built-up area of Sonning Common and the development would not be in keeping with the area and would put off walkers from using it.

Some claim there would be road safety issues.

The application submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council says each pitch would have one touring caravan and one mobile home with a dayroom, two parking spaces and access.

It adds: “These will integrate effectively and be materially sympathetic with the surrounding landscape and character of the area.

“The application site is screened by existing vegetation and planting on its peripheries.”

The application says that Government policy is to address “under- provision” of traveller sites and increase the number “in appropriate locations with planning permission”.

In 2016, an application for outline planning permission for homes on the site was turned down after opposition from the parish councils in Sonning Common, Kidmore End and Peppard.

The district council has received more than 70 objections since public consultation on the application began on September 9.

Rosemary James, of Orchard Avenue, Sonning Common, says: “The public footpath that crosses the site is well used by local walkers and cyclists.

“The site adjoins Old Copse Woods, Rotherfield FC, tennis courts and an area for children to play in and use the skate park, enjoying relative safety. The site is unsuitably adjacent to a day nursery.

“Access to the site with large vehicles is inappropriate on this stretch of a fast and, at times, very busy road.

“The site is outside the development of Sonning Common, which is going to have to cope with the unneeded addition of a luxury retirement village and doesn’t need more strain on educational and medical services, the already congested roads, traffic and parking problems.

“The site has already been refused planning permission for housing.”

Camilla Skinner, from Cane End, says: “This site is within the AONB and two gypsy pitches would impact the local residents in a detrimental manner.

“I believe granting permission for this specific type of use would cause increased traffic entering and exiting the site on to this already busy and dangerous stretch of road, where speed limits are rarely abided by anyway.”

Nadine Hambleton, of Conisboro Avenue, Caversham Heights, says: “The proposed site is a beautiful area of South Oxfordshire and this would completely destroy that.

“Sonning Common is a small quiet village with lots of vulnerable people living there. A gypsy camp would add pressure on services and roads and impact the general quietness of the place.”

Mary Neave, of Shiplake Bottom, Sonning Common, said: “The allotments would have their peace disturbed. The dog walkers would have to face more traffic and disruption.

“As an area of outstanding natural beauty, this is not in keeping with that and I worry that it would encourage more development in an area that should be kept as countryside.”

Sean Davis, also of Shiplake Bottom, says: “The Bishopswood site is surely of historic interest considering its previous use.

“I am concerned about the disruption and damage to the local woodland. I don’t want this for my local area.”

Wendy Perry, of Sedgewell Road, Sonning Common, says: “The traffic along this road is already too heavy with drivers speeding along, putting wildlife and the hundreds of walkers that walk the woods and surrounding areas at risk, not to mention the fact that this is by a children’s nursery and football club. The additional traffic would only compound the problem.

“Sonning Common is already over-populated with huge strain on our medical services with multiple housing developments having been completed in recent years and a retirement village adding to that lack of provision soon.”

Michael Griffin, of Sedgefield Close, Sonning Common, says the development would be out of keeping with the AONB and would intrude on ancient woodland.

He says: “It would put further strain on Sonning Common’s infrastructure. Its medical facilities are already overburdened and that’s even before the large number of inhabitants the Inspired Village development will bring.

“This would cause further traffic problems on an already busy road that is used by people going to a number of facilities used by children, including a nursery, football club and skate park.

“The development on this site is unnecessary as sufficient accommodation for travellers is provided at an existing site only a short distance away at Oakley Wood.”

David and Jane Pinder, from Wyfold, say: “This development is an intrusion into the AONB and would have an adverse effect on the surrounding area and wildlife.

“This site has consistently been refused permission for housing, indicating that it is not appropriate for any type of settlement, including a gypsy site.”

Mark Plant, of Reades Lane, Sonning Common, says: “The local development plan included a comprehensive needs analysis and site assessment within its gypsy and traveller policy.

“Three sites were identified that were sufficient to meet the demand of this community. There has been no evidence from the applicant that this demand has increased.

“The last outline application for two houses in 2016 was rejected as being inappropriate and unsustainable for any kind of residential development and this situation has not changed.”

Jess Moss, of Maple Close, Sonning Common, says: “Previous planning permission for houses on this land within the AONB has rightly been refused so I hope the same applies in this case.”

Stephen Want, of Wood Lane, Sonning Common, says: “I object to this application on the grounds that it would be detrimental to the protected wildlife that has been observed on the site, specifically bats.

“I have observed on many occasions (both visually and by means of a bat detector) pipistrelle bats over the site. They are particularly numerous around this corner of Old Copse, I suspect because of an abundance of insect food associated with the lush vegetation growing on the proposed development site.

“Only a comprehensive survey would establish the full extent of the bat occupation of the site. Surely it cannot be right, or legal, to disturb a protected species?”

But Jack Kieran James, who is a member of the Facebook Group SoCo Network, said: “Fantastic news. There should be more of them. A wonderful culture full of vibrancy. It’s such a shame that so many people feel that it’s appropriate to racially abuse them and their way of life.”

The public consultation period runs until September 30 and the council is due to make a decision by October 31.

To comment and view the plans, visit https://data.southoxon.gov.uk/

ccm/support/Main.jsp?MODULE

=ApplicationDetails&REF=

P22/S3244/FUL