Man runs marathon in memory of mother- in-law

A MAN is to take part in the TCS London Marathon to support the charity that cared for his mother-in-law at the end of her life.

Yvonne Pettitt, who lived in Henley all her life and worked at the town’s Waitrose store for 25 years, died in October last year.

Now Matt Sims, who is married to her daughter Karen, is to take on the

26-mile challenge on Sunday, October 2 in aid of the Sue Ryder palliative care hub South Oxfordshire, which cared for her.

Mrs Sims, who lives in Yeovil, said: “Mum had recovered from breast cancer about 15 years ago and everything seemed fine.

“However, during the covid lockdown in December 2020 she started to become unwell and after going to the hospital in January they discovered that she had cancer of the uterus.

“She was in and out of hospital a number of times, which was particularly difficult because it was during the pandemic and we couldn’t always go and visit her.

“Sadly, a few months later in August, the day after her 70th birthday, an MRI scan showed that the cancer had spread to her spine, lungs, pelvis and lymph nodes.

“She was given radiotherapy but it was decided that she should be moved to palliative care.”

Mrs Pettitt was discharged from hospital and received hospice at home care in her final weeks.

Mrs Sims said: “The support and compassion from Sue Ryder was absolutely fantastic. They didn’t just care for mum but the whole family too — they spent so much time listening to us and supporting us through it.”

Mr Sims, 44, said: “We were all just so appreciative of all the Sue Ryder nurses that I wanted to do something to say thank you for everything they did for our family.

“I know the charity was also hit hard financially by the pandemic so I wanted to raise as much money as possible.

“Although I am a keen runner, this is the first marathon I have done so it’s definitely going to be a challenge. Running for a cause that means so much to me and my family will keep me going.”

