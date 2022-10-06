Man, 70, runs for debt centre

THE organiser of a new debt centre will be running the Henley half marathon on Sunday.

Terry Grourk, from Wargrave, will be raising money for the Christians Against Poverty Debt Centre in Henley, which helps families suffering from extreme poverty and anxiety and is based in the d:two centre in Market Place.

Mr Grourk, who set up the initiative with Francis Goodwin, said: “We have managed to organise funding for the recruitment of the debt centre manager for three years, so it can help up to 24 families a year.

“But due to the cost of living crisis and forecast increase in people in need, the centre wants to double capacity to help 48 families per year with the additional recruitment of a debt coach.

“I decided to do this run to help with additional funding but it’s also a way to celebrate my 70th birthday, which was earlier this year. I’ve been training for a while and have discovered I’m a bit slower nowadays but I’m determined to complete the course.”

The centre receives monthly contributions from the town’s four churches, St Mary’s, Holy Trinity, Christ Church and Henley Baptist. Other funding comes from the John Hodges Charitable Trust, which supports residents of St Mary’s parish.

The 39th half marathon will begins at 9.30am. It is a 13.1-mile course beginning and ending at Henley Rugby Club.

Mr Grourk said: “I’m not nervous, I’m actually looking forward to it so I can stop training. I’m quite tired from all the running but I’m confident I will finish. I’ve been doing two runs of 10 to 12 miles and some shorter ones each week.

“Having raised just over £600 already makes me feel really good. If we could get more than £1,000 that would be wonderful.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/terrygrourk

caphenleydebtcentre

• Stephen Nicholls, St Mary’s parishioner, is also running the half marathon for the centre. There will also be a fundraising event on Saturday, November 19 when the Aliquando Chamber Choir will perform at St Mary’s Church at 7pm.