‘Batgirl’ and Princess the pony win double in a week

A JUNIOR showjumper won two first prizes in a week.

Ava Nicholl, nine, from Benson, and her pony Princess competed in the Sunshine Tour over three days and won the 70cm championship out of 65 participants.

A few days later, she won her first championship rug at an invitation-only pairs relay at the Keysoe Elite Show in Bedfordshire while dressed as Batgirl.

It was a senior show but a dozen juniors from around the country were invited to participate and wear a costume for fun.

They all were partnered up with a senior international competitor for the relay and Ava was with Richard Howley, who has won two grand prix and the Accumulator this year.

Ava, a pupil at Benson Primary School, said: “At the Sunshine tour, I had qualified for three different classes but Princess and I had a few mistakes in the first two.

“On the Sunday I was determined to win, so I walked the course, got on and warmed up.

“Then just before I went in, I remembered that the time to beat was around 30 seconds. The person before me left the ring so it was all up to me to try my very hardest and I did all the turns, including one that Mum said I shouldn’t and I was the only rider to go under 30 seconds.

“The Keysoe event was very different as I was invited to compete there with just 11 other riders aged under 12.

“I knew it was a pairs relay class but, weirdly, I wasn’t nervous, as I usually am, just excited.

“I walked the course with my partner, Richard Howley, who was very helpful and kind, and once I’d jumped he went round really fast and we went into the lead by five seconds.

“I was very surprised to win my first sash and rug as I was just hoping to get clear and maybe a rosette.

“To lead out the lap of honour with him, wearing a prize rug and sash, was the biggest achievement and dream ever.

“The Batgirl costume was really fun and we dressed Princess up too and she was not fazed by it at all. Mum, Nan and Dad, and maybe my brother as well, helped with the dressing up, putting ribbons in her mane and braiding them into her tail.”

Ava began riding when she was five after seeing her brother, Alfie, 13, riding his own pony and wanting to join in.

She has a second pony that she competes with called Gwyllan the Minstrel/Minnie.

Her mother, Charlotte, is also a horse rider and taught them both to ride.

Mrs Nicholl, who jumped at a national level before having children, said: “It was absolutely brilliant to see Ava win her first sash and the happiness just shining out of her.

“It was like a switch had been flicked and she got a confidence boost out of somewhere.

“She was taking shorter and faster routes. She decided she was going to absolutely go for it — I’d never seen her ride like it.

“It was absolutely amazing and then winning again at a big national show and doing a victory lap with Richard... it’s what you do it for after all the hard work of early mornings and late evenings.”

Mrs Nicholl, who is bursary assistant at the Oratory School in Woodcote, added: “Ava is a very dedicated and focused young lady with a huge amount of spirit and personality and we’ll do our utmost to support her in this sport.

“She is already supported by Jade Knight, of JK Riding Photography, but we are now looking for more local firms to support her, whether it’s for horse feed, hay and bedding, pony tack and rugs, the cost of running our horsebox, or training and competition fees.”

Ava’s sashes are hanging above her bed and on the first night after Keysoe, she slept with her championship rug in her arms.

She will be wearing her Batgirl costume again for a Halloween show at Arena UK, near Grantham.

So does Ava have any advice for other young riders?

“Always aim high and don’t tell yourself that you can’t do it. Always remember that there’s no such thing as fear, it’s all mental, go out there do your best.”