Regatta gives £100,000 to charity in 46 years

HURLEY Regatta raised £6,165 for Headway South Bucks in Bourne End.

Members of the regatta committee presented a cheque for £3,000 in addition to the raffle proceeds of £788 and a sponsor’s donation of £2,377.

Regatta chairman Martin Fry said: “Headway South Bucks is our principal charity this year in recognition of the outstanding support they provide to people who have suffered a life-changing head injury. It was a pleasure to meet those that run Headway and their clients.”

Sharon Smith, from the charity, said: “Headway South Bucks are very grateful to the organisers of Hurley Regatta for their generous donation, one of the largest we have ever received.

“The charity is dedicated to improving the lives of people after brain injury. We organise a programme of activities and outings throughout the year designed to develop skills and entertain our members.

“This donation is a fantastic boost and will allow us to plan next year’s programme with greater confidence.”

The regatta is also giving £400 to Windsor Lifeguards, £100 to the Roy Castle Lung Foundation and £250 to 1st Henley scout group.

This brings the total amount given to charity over the 46 years of the regatta to £100,000.

Next year’s regatta will be held on August 17.