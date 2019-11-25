Regatta presents £3,500 to charity

THIS 47th Hurley Regatta raised £3,500 for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

The event has now raised £100,000 for charity since it started in 1973.

This year’s regatta featured almost 60 races in punts, rowing boats, canoes and kayaks as well as the popular bathtub race. About 350 people attended.

Pictured presenting the cheque to staff at the charity’s base near Princes Risborough are regatta chairman Martin Fry and committee member Richard Burfitt.