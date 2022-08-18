Regatta cancelled

HURLEY regatta has been cancelled for the third year running due to a low number of entries.

The event was cancelled in 2020 and last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was due to take place tomorrow (Saturday) but has been cancelled as there were not enough entries to make it financially viable.

Martin Fry, who chairs the organising group, said: “We did the best we could and a lot of sadness came from the decision and a lot of disappointment from those who entered.

“We met to develop a new shape of the regatta and speak about how we can get more publicity and sponsorship and raise the profile.

“It’s such an important event and we are determined to get a new framework for next year. We want to get people back on board.”

The regatta has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity since it started in 1973.

The beneficiaries have included the Chiltern Centre in Henley and the 1st Henley scout group.