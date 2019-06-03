Overthrow wins match

IPSDEN surpassed STONOR’S total of 141 with an overthrow on Sunday to win by seven wickets as the hosts struggled to click in all departments.

Vigorous strokeplay from the visiting openers, Rudling, who made 46, and Wood, supplemented by a combination of powerful hitting and placement from Houseman, who was not out for 41, saw Ipsden ease to victory with plenty of overs to spare.

Rowan Austin and John Powell gamely tried to stem the tide, picking up a wicket apiece, but with an old wet ball, there was scant movement through the air or off the seam on a pitch that had by then dried out.

Stonor’s total of 141 never looked enough. The hosts had opted to bat under louring skies on a pitch juiced up by drizzle and they struggled to get out of second gear.

Opener Ian Cripps fought doggedly against a miserly attack, succumbing only on the last ball of the innings having made 67.

But four cheap wickets fell at the other end and it was only when he was joined by George Jewell that the runs started to flow. He finished on 31, not out, as his side lost five wickets in their 42 overs.