Coppice day

Monday, 02 September 2019
THE Chiltern and Thames Valley Coppice Group will be holding an event at Blue Tin Produce in Ipsden on October 19 from 9am to 4pm.
There will be demonstrations of hazel and gate hurdle making and a chance to learn how to make a besom broom.
The event is to mark National Coppice Week, which celebrates the value of coppicing as a way to manage woodland.
02 September 2019
