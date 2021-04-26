Monday, 26 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Warmer hall

THE management committee of Ipsden village hall is to seek quotes to insulate the roof and walls of the building.

A recent audit, funded by a grant from the Low Carbon Hub, found it was losing about 30 per cent of its heat through the former and 20 per cent through the latter.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33