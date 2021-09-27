Playground roundabout

A NEW roundabout has been installed at the village playground in Ipsden.

An opening ceremony was attended by members of Ipsden Parish Council, children from the Early Days Nursery and Jo Robb, chairman of South Oxfordshire District Council.

The play equipment, which was manufactured and installed by Yates Playgrounds, was purchased by the parish council at a cost of £5,945.

It received a grant of £1,500 from the community councillor funds of Councillor Robb and Councillor Lorraine Hillier, who both represent the Woodcote and Rotherfield ward.

A further £1,500 was received from the councillor priority fund of former Oxfordshire county councillor Mark Gray.

During the ceremony, parish council chairman Nick Miller thanked the councillors for their support and praised the efforts of fellow parish councillor David Coldwell, who oversaw the project.

Cllr Robb cut the ribbon, assisted by the children, who then had the chance to use the roundabout for the first time.