Dubai-born retailer is back home after five years

FRANGIPANI Home’s story began five years ago in Dubai, where we ran our retail outlet on the famous Jumeirah beach resort.

In addition to helping individuals style their homes, we worked with interior designers and stylists. We were the official suppliers of rattan chairs to the visual merchandise team at the Tory Burch fashion brand.

After 25 years living in the Middle East, we returned to Caversham in May this year and began trading as a nine-week pop-up shop located on Church Street.

Six months on, we are still here and have rebranded as Frangipani Home.

It’s great to be a part of this amazing community. Frangipani specialises in a range of hand-crafted home furnishings and accessories for sustainable lifestyles.

Our range epitomises iconic interior design elements in natural rustic and tropical styles, beach-chic and vintage Boho.

Ethically sourced in Bali, our products exemplify the creative artistry for which the craftsmen and women of the region are renowned.

We specialise in sourcing products made from natural materials: wood from sustainable forests; rattan; seagrass; river-stone and water-hyacinth — all fashioned with respect for the environment.

Frangipani Home is located at 21 Church Street, Caversham, RG4 8BA.

For more information, call us on 07707 470336 or 07543 147893 — or visit www.frangipanihome.co.uk