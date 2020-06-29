No more bin abuse

A RESIDENT of Kidmore End played detective to stop a litter bin from being filled with household rubbish.

The wannabe sleuth combed through the waste to find out who had dumped it. They found an address and returned it to the property in Gallowstree Common.

Kidmore End Parish Council chairwoman Caroline Aldridge said: “Since then we haven’t had any domestic rubbish in the bin to my knowledge. We rather think the person responsible has learnt a lesson.

“It’s very rare that rubbish can be returned to the perpetrator. It was quite amusing and made me smile.

“We’ve had a bit of a problem with the bin and I believe there’s been a problem with the one in Chalkhouse Green as well with foxes getting in and distributing the rubbish all over the roads, which looks terrible.”