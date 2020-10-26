Monday, 26 October 2020

New bid to protect pub

File photo of The Reformation Pub

ANOTHER bid is to be made to have the Reformation pub in Gallowstree Common listed as an asset of community value.

This will be the fifth time that Kidmore End Parish Council has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council.

If it is successful, this would give the community six months to make an offer if the pub was put up for sale by Brakspear.

Previous applications failed because supporting evidence of social events taking place at the pub did not include dates.

The last application also failed due to a lack of supporting evidence that the pub’s primary use over the next five years will further the social wellbeing and social interests of the community.

