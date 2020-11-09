Draft plan completed

A DRAFT of the Kidmore End neighbourhood development plan has been completed after three years.

The document says its objective is to “preserve the rural beauty of the parish and prevent inappropriate development” within its five villages, Cane End, Chalkhouse Green, Gallowstree Common, Tokers Green and Kidmore End itself.

The draft is now out for public consultation until December 17.

Sue Biggs, who chairs the plan steering group, said: “We are excited to have reached this important milestone and look forward to receiving feedback from the community. Throughout the three-year period, the parish has felt under pressure from unsuitable development, particularly along the Reading boundary.

“It is hoped that by taking a positive approach to development within our parish now, we can mitigate the ongoing risks of sprawl between our villages and around the boundary of our parish, preserving our cherished rural character. We’ve done extensive research and evidence gathering.”

For more information, visit the Kidmore End Parish Council website, www.kepc.info/ndp