Council probe into ‘studio’

AN investigation has been launched into an allegedly unlawful recording studio in Kidmore End.

Enforcement officers at South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, want to know if work at a house in Kidmore Lane was carried out without change of use permission.

Meanwhile, work at a property in Shiplake Bottom, Peppard, is also being investigated.

A rear dormer window is said to have been added without planning permission and a tree preservation order breached.