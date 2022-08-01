Children sad but happy to be leaving primary school

CHILDREN in Year 6 at Kidmore End Primary School said their farewells at the end of term.

Members of the school’s parents’ association waited for them on the school field on Thursday last week with a banner which said: “Goodbye Year 6 & good luck!”.

The children, whose red polo shirts were covered in names and messages written in black marker pen, held up the banner along with a sign crafted by them for their parents to take photographs. Some children who had received prizes earlier that day held up their trophies.

Jakub Miscuf and Ariane Olive achieved the academic award, Oliver Telling and Hollie Davies the sport award, Thomas Priestley and Hanna Cook the all-round contribution to the school and Harri Forsbrey and Ellie Watts the Bill Townsend award for improvement.

Jakub, who will be moving on to Highdown School in Caversham, said: “I feel really good and proud of myself. I worked hard and tried my best in every lesson. I’m sad and happy about leaving. It’s quite nerve-wracking starting something new but I made great memories and friends and had great teachers here.”

Oliver, who will be moving to Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning, said: “I’m excited to be going to secondary school but nervous and sad too. I won’t see everybody at my new school but I will try to stay in touch.”

Every Year 6 student received a portable electrical charger as a gift after a celebratory breakfast was held in the morning. Afterwards there was a whole-school mass at St John the Baptist Church, led by Rev James Stickings.

In the evening there was a party in the school hall.

The week before the end of term, the pupils presented a 45-minute play to parents where they performed a comedic take on school days. Every student had a speaking part and songs were sung.