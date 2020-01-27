Why do people drop their litter?

Sir, — I enclose a photograph taken on my way to the cinema in Henley.

I was disgusted to see so much litter lying around within our town centre. I have often noticed litter all around the main car park.

Is it ever cleared and, more importantly, why do people continue to just drop their litter in the streets?

I have been to many countries but never have I seen so much litter as I do in this country. It’s appalling.

May I suggest that the council puts up more notices to remind people it is an offence and maybe the Henley Standard could address it more frequently? I go out on regular litter-picks along local country lanes. The sight of litter really is an eyesore and so unnecessary. Shouldn’t this be covered by our council tax?

Education is the way forward. It should come from the home but it could also come from schools and advertising either on the radio or on television.

Many years ago in Australia they had adverts going out saying, “Don’t rubbish Australia”.

Henley’s yearly litter blitz is great but then what about the rest of the time? — Yours faithfully,

Susan Young

St Mary’s Close, Henley