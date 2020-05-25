Well done for clearing fallen tree

I thought you might be interested in some volunteer work carried out recently.

A tree had blown down, completely blocking Colmore Lane between Peppard and Highmoor.

This was discovered by a local Chiltern Society path warden, who in turn contacted the Chiltern Society Path Maintenance Volunteers.

One of the volunteers went out on May 3 armed with a chainsaw and cleared the road.

Interestingly, just one passer-by (of several) expressed gratitude. (I was there helping drag all the cut branches off the road and taking these photos).

I prefer not to have my name published in case some people think I am bragging about my husband, the volunteer who did the work! — Yours faithfully,

Name and address supplied