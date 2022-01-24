Monday, 24 January 2022

Winged wonder

Rosemary Ruane, of Henley Road, Caversham, took this picture of an actual red kite in flight while Hugh Archibald, of Greys Road, Henley, photographed this one apparently sunbathing at Hambleden weir. He says: “I have never seen a kite in this pose and wonder if it is copying the cormorants that often dry their wings like this in the same trees.”

