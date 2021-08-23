Monday, 23 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Free sport

AN outdoor table tennis table has been installed at the village hall playground in Lewknor for a year.

It is free to use as part of an initiative by South Oxfordshire District Council to help residents keep active and healthy. 

Players must provide their own bats and balls.  

A semi-permanent table is also to be installed at the playpark in Sunnyside, Benson, next month.  

Use of the tables will be assessed after six months and if they have proved popular, they will remain in place permanently.  

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33