Free sport

AN outdoor table tennis table has been installed at the village hall playground in Lewknor for a year.

It is free to use as part of an initiative by South Oxfordshire District Council to help residents keep active and healthy.

Players must provide their own bats and balls.

A semi-permanent table is also to be installed at the playpark in Sunnyside, Benson, next month.

Use of the tables will be assessed after six months and if they have proved popular, they will remain in place permanently.