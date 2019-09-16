Customer consultant

Monday, 16 September 2019

A MARKETING consultant from Bix has written a book on the growing importance of customer service.

Daniel Bausor’s book The Customer Catalyst argues that, with the growth of the internet and social media, consumers expect to have more of a say in all aspects of the businesses they use.

The book, co-written with marketing professional Chris Adlard, includes case studies from companies including Microsoft and Ritz-Carlton and has interviews with experts.

Mr Bausor, 49, has worked in the industry for more than 20 years and has run an agency called Famous4 Customer Advocacy since 2008.

He lives with his wife Jo, marketing director of the Henley Festival, and daughters Tabitha, 18, and Esther, 15, and last year was appointed chairman of the Henley Conservatives.

