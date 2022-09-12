Monday, 12 September 2022

12 September 2022

Smashing effort

BROADCASTER Chris Hollins was a popular attraction when he took part in a “Beat the Goalie” challenge at Rotherfield Greys fete — but it cost him more than the embarrassment of failed saves.

The former BBC sports correspondent, who lives in the village with his wife Sarah and their two children, charged visitors £1 to take three shots at him.

Chris, son of the Seventies Chelsea defender John Hollins, tried hard not to let adults score but one kept coming back for more.

He said: “My wife keeps queuing up to try to smash a ball at me. I don’t know why. It has cost us about £35 so far.”

12 September 2022

