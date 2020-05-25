Road closure

£3.7m fund to mitigate ugly rail gantries
CAMPAIGNERS in the Goring area hope to claim a ... [more]
Monday, 25 May 2020
A ROAD between Lower Assendon and Fawley will be partially closed for 10 days.
BT is clearing trees around utility poles along Pond Cottage Road, near Dobson’s Lane, from Monday until June 3 from 9.30am to 3.30pm daily.
Access will be maintained for emergency services and residents in the closure area.
25 May 2020
