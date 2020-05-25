Monday, 25 May 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Road closure

A ROAD between Lower Assendon and Fawley will be partially closed for 10 days.

BT is clearing trees around utility poles along Pond Cottage Road, near Dobson’s Lane, from Monday until June 3 from 9.30am to 3.30pm daily.

Access will be maintained for emergency services and residents in the closure area.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33