‘Unsightly’ grass verge

THE grass verge opposite the Golden Ball pub in Lower Assendon could be adopted officially to stop it from being damaged.

Bix and Assendon Parish Council is considering taking responsibility for the land.

Ina Chantry, who chairs the council, said a lay-by had been “dug out” by vehicles over time and that it had become “unsightly”.

She said: “It looks as though the land is unregistered. It used to be part of Henley District Council, but when they changed to Henley Town Council, it’s like that bit of land just slipped through the net somehow.

“We would like to start taking a bit more care of it so we can make it look better.”

Councillor David Bartholomew, who represents the illage on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, agreed to seek clarity on the land ownership.