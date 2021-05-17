Memorial trees plan

MEMORIAL trees could be planted in Bix and Assendon to mark the passing of the coronavirus pandemic.

The parish council is thinking of introducing three silver birch trees, with one each being planted in Bix, Lower Assendon and Middle Assendon.

The trees are intended to be a reminder of those who died as well as a symbol of the community spirit shown during the crisis.

The types of trees and precise locations will be decided in the coming weeks.

The council is also looking to replace the old Armistice tree on Bix Common, which could be relocated to St James’ Church.

This would need the permission of the Diocese of Oxford.