Bus extension

A BUS service for vulnerable people could visit Bix and Assendon more often.

The Comet currently takes residents who are unable to use public transport from Middle Assendon to Henley once every two weeks.

Bix and Assendon Parish Council, who funds the service a cost of £495 a year, is considering paying another £241 to make the service weekly but wants to gauge demand first.

