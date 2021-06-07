Bus extension

Travellers worried about rail shake-up
PASSENGER groups say they are worried that the ... [more]
A BUS service for vulnerable people could visit Bix and Assendon more often.
The Comet currently takes residents who are unable to use public transport from Middle Assendon to Henley once every two weeks.
Bix and Assendon Parish Council, who funds the service a cost of £495 a year, is considering paying another £241 to make the service weekly but wants to gauge demand first.
