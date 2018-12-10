Monday, 10 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lorry hits tree

THE road between Caversham and Woodcote was closed for about four hours after a lorry crashed.

The vehicle left the A4074 near Cane End shortly after 3am on Monday and hit a tree, trapping the driver in his cabin by his left foot.

Firefighters cut him free and he was checked at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading for treatment.

Police closed the road until about 7am.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33