Lorry hits tree

THE road between Caversham and Woodcote was closed for about four hours after a lorry crashed.

The vehicle left the A4074 near Cane End shortly after 3am on Monday and hit a tree, trapping the driver in his cabin by his left foot.

Firefighters cut him free and he was checked at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading for treatment.

Police closed the road until about 7am.