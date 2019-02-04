Inquest delay

AN inquest in to the death of a man who was killed in a road accident has been adjourned pending a police investigation

Lawrence Aldridge, 28, from Mapledurham, was a passenger in a Mitsubishi Shogun which left the road and rolled over in Pond Lane in the village on August 22.

At a pre-inquest review in Oxford on Thursday last week, assistant coroner Nicholas Graham said police were considering a criminal prosecution.

The full inquest will be heard by the Oxfordshire Coroner Darren Salter on a date to be fixed.