Charity run postponed

THE Mapledurham half marathon and 10km has been postponed.

The event was due to be held on Sunday but has been put back until January 31 because of the latest coronavirus lockdown.

It is raising money for the Royal Berks Charity, which supports the work of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust.

For more information, visit www.royalberkscharity.
co.uk

