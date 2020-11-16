Charity run postponed

Charity walker ready for challenge of winter weather
A WOMAN who goes walking for health reasons has ... [more]
Monday, 16 November 2020
THE Mapledurham half marathon and 10km has been postponed.
The event was due to be held on Sunday but has been put back until January 31 because of the latest coronavirus lockdown.
It is raising money for the Royal Berks Charity, which supports the work of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust.
For more information, visit www.royalberkscharity.
co.uk
16 November 2020
More News:
Charity walker ready for challenge of winter weather
A WOMAN who goes walking for health reasons has ... [more]
Footbridge campaign to consider ferry idea
A SEASONAL ferry service could be introduced in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say