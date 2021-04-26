Caversham: Chris Burden (Lib)

I HAVE lived in the Thames Valley all my life, and in Caversham for the last 20 years. Originally, from a science and technology background, I now work in project management.

Fairness and open communication would be at the heart of all I do, if elected. This is something that has, for the most part, been sorely lacking in Reading, with communities such as Mapledurham being largely ignored outside election time. Residents in Mapledurham have been telling me of their frustration with their representation over the last few years and the lack of engagement over controversial issues. This needs to change.

Combating injustice will be central to my approach, whether it’s ensuring that our green spaces and environment are safeguarded so future generations can live safely, to better enforcement against fly-tipping and speeding on our roads, to ensuring that high-quality services and genuinely-affordable housing are available to all.

If elected, I will hold the governing administration to account. I would also ensure that Mapledurham residents were kept informed, updated, and consulted about what is happening in and around our community.