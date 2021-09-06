Plaque in memory of teenage stab victim

A PLAQUE is to be unveiled at Caversham Trents Football Club in memory of the youth who inspired its formation.

Trent Whithouse, 19, was killed in a knife attack at a Caversham nightclub in November 1988 as he tried to break up a fight.

Caversham Trents was originally called Trentonians in his memory.

The plaque will be unveiled on Sunday at the pavilion at Mapledurham playing fields, where the club plays its home matches.

It features a poem written by Darren Scott, a friend of Mr Whitehouse, who attended High School and Sixth Form in Emmer Green.

The club thought it would be appropriate to raise awareness of knife crime following the death of Olly Stephens, 13, another Highdown pupil, who was stabbed twice at Bugs Bottom fields, between Hunters Chase and Gravel Hill. Emmer Green, in January.

Two 14-year-old boys were convicted of murdering him in July and are due to be sentenced on September 13.

The plaque also says: “The consequences of carrying a knife can have such a devastating impact on so many lives for so long.

“Our Highdown classmate and beloved friend Trent Whitehouse was tragically killed in 1988. Years on we still feel the pain. That pain will never go away. So if you’re ever considering a knife, please please think again.”

Daniel Mander, chairman at Caversham Trents, said: “With the murder of Olly, I thought it would be only proper that Caversham Trents worked with charities involved in youth crime.

“In the forthcoming season, Caversham Trents will be doing what we can to educate and support our members on youth crime and problems. We just want to do what we can to help.”

Darrent Barrett, another friend of Trent formed Trentonians FC, for which Caversham Trents was to be a feeder club, but this was disbanded in 2010.

Caversham Trents continues to offer football to boys and girls from under-fives to under-18s.

Reading East MP Matt Rodda will attend the plaque unveiling.