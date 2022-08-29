Swimming vandals smash windows at historic mill

AN historic mill was vandalised by teenagers who broke panes of glass dating back to the 15th century.

Six windows at Mapledurham watermill were smashed by the group of five boys and one girl.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened at about 5.25pm on Sunday, August 14.

Kate White, estate officer at Mapledurham Estate, believes the vandals swam to the mill from Purley on the other side of the Thames.

She said: “They swam across, came on to Mill Island and then came across the bridge with rocks from the river.

“They came down to the end of the driveway and went into the shed and pulled bits and pieces out. They then went off for a couple of hours and came back at half five.”

Upon returning, the group smashed six windows at the front and side of the mill, including one window where 19 of the 20 panes were broken.

The group were spotted by a member of staff and ran off as he approached. They escaped by swimming back across the river.

Ms White said: “We’re going to have to replace all the panes of glass, which will be quite some considerable cost. Some of the panes are original 15th century.

“We’re going to try to increase security. We’re obviously going to have to work with what we can because it’s an historic building.

“From the family’s point of view, all the staff and the local community, we are obviously devastated. It’s really mindless and just very sad. It’s really difficult because they’re children and they just don’t understand the significance of it.

“We hope that they are identified and that by identifying them and the police speaking to them they don’t do it again to us or someone else.

“It’s summertime and they’re obviously bored but it’s totally pointless. It’s just a real shame from our point of view.”

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses. A spokesman said: “A group of youths, believed to be 15 to 16 years old, five boys and one girl, have been identified. They are believed to originate from the Purley area.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 43220363245.

The mill is a Grade II listed building that has existed since the time of the Domesday Book in 1086 and is the last working watermill on the Thames.