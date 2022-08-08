Toyota’s Yaris Cross has the best of both worlds

THIS week’s drive is the latest version of the tried-and-tested Toyota Yaris, a badged model sold on world markets by the giant Japanese carmaker since just before the turn of the 21st century.

And, for my money, this latest version has the best of both worlds simply because it is a hybrid that has pure electric power coupled with conventional petrol power.

But its advantage over pure electric and plug-in hybrids is that it regenerates part of its own power, using the fourth generation Toyota self-charging hybrid electric powertrain.

Sure you have to put conventional fuel (petrol) in the car I have been driving, the Yaris Cross Design 1.5 Hybrid Automatic but it generates its own electric power.

Fuel economy and CO2 emissions (WLTP combined) are 54.6-64.2mpg fuel economy and 100-117g/km g/km.

I find the self-charging aspect of this car one of the most satisfying features of it as we move inextricably towards an age of all-electric cars.

The key word for me in this model is “Cross”, an all-new model that has been developed combining Toyota’s established track record in small-car development and SUV design.

The SUV-style found in the Yaris Cross also gives the driver a nice, comfortably high driving position that is visually advantageous to passengers, too. Too often the feeling with small cars is that you are low-down on the road and therefore at something of a disadvantage to other road-users.

The Yaris Cross also has an enormous boot for a small car: its capacious design swallowed the wheels of a child’s pram with room to spare.

With all seats in place there’s 397 litres of cargo space available; drop the rear seats and the volume extends to a maximum of 1,097 litres.

Toyota’s Smart Cargo system, featured on higher-grade models, has a two-level, 60:40 split deck-board that allows part or all of the floor section to be lowered so larger items can be carried.

The Yaris Cross has a three-cylinder, 1.5-litre hybrid engine that has the same basic structure and operation as the larger two-litre unit featured in the Toyota Corolla and C-HR. The Yaris Cross is the only compact hybrid SUV to offer an intelligent all-wheel drive system (AWD-i). The system has selectable modes for normal driving, “Trail” and “Snow”. The mode selected is shown on the multi-information display, together with the proportion of front and rear-wheel drive moment-by-moment.

Trail mode can be used to help negotiate tricky situations where one or more of the wheels cannot grip the road surface, for example on very uneven ground.

The AWD-i system will automatically brake any spinning wheels, directing drive force to those with grip.

Snow mode tempers throttle response to help pull away securely from stationary or accelerate to maintain controllability when driving on snow or ice.

The new model is launched in the UK in four core grades and a special Premiere Edition version with higher specification. The Icon grade features 16in, 10-spoke silver alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, shark fin antenna and smart entry with push-button start.

Inside there are front and rear power windows, automatic air conditioning, electronic parking brake, and rear-view camera.

There is an 8in Toyota Touch 2 multimedia system with DAB and six-speaker audio and smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Toyota Safety Sense is also provided as standard. Design grade (the car I have been driving) introduces 17in wheels with a contrasting dark grey/bright machined finish.

LED technology is used for the projector headlights, the daytime running lights, front fog lights and rear sequential indicators and combination lights — the latter two using light guides to create a distinctive illumination signature.

The Yaris Cross introduces Toyota’s latest multimedia platform with more powerful computing power, faster response, more intuitive operation and new functions.

It is operated using a 9in, high definition touchscreen display and has an embedded SIM card that provides constant connection.

Navigation takes advantage of connected cloud services to ensure “always on” navigation.

This provides moment-by-moment information on traffic events via the community feedback-based Live Road Events feature.

The new system has a clean, clear and simple HMI and can receive over-the-air software and service updates to ensure Toyota Smart Connect is always up-to-date. These are included in the data package provided as part of the new-car specification.

With Smart Connect, Yaris Cross provides wireless smartphone integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Yaris Cross starts at £24,065 (on the road).

It may well be that ultimately cars that are powered by fuel in any shape or form will be phased out.

Meanwhile, I found this hybrid version of the Yaris, with its “Cross” model design, and SUV and self-charging features, a real treat.