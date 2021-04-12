Museum awarded £150,000 help grant

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley has been awarded a grant of more than £150,000 to help it to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum, which will re-open on May 20, applied for help from the Government’s culture recovery fund.

Its income has dropped by 60 per cent compared with last year. Even when the museum has been able to open, attendances have had to be reduced to make it safer for visitors.

The £152,071 grant will be used to help the venue adapt further by providing more online services.

Jon O’Donoghue, head of public engagement, said: “We want our museum and its collections to continue to be at the heart of our communities, both as a museum for a physical visit and as a fantastic resource online.

“This will include growing our work with volunteers, adapting the museum’s offer for covid-secure outdoor delivery, expanding our partnership with the Rivertime Boat Trust, which supports special educational needs and disability education, and reaching more and more schools through online learning.”

David Worthington, chairman of trustees, said: “As a charity with no ongoing public funding, the covid crisis has had a very damaging effect on our income.

“This very welcome grant will help our small team make the significant adaptations needed to take the organisation into the new post-covid environment.

“In the meantime, we continue our fundraising drive to help us to sustain our important work in sharing the art and stories of the river, to help cover our operational costs and to offset these substantial losses.”

When the museum is open again, the galleries, shop and Chocolate Café will be accessible with safety measures in place. Tickets will go on sale on April 27.

The museum will relaunch its exhibition on children’s writer and illustrator David McKee, which has been extended until June after being cut short when the third lockdown was imposed in January.

The museum is currently searching for a new director following the departure of Dr Sarah Posey who left at the end of March after almost three years in post.