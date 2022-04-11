Children’s Easter fun with Mr Toad

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley is embracing the great outdoors this Easter.

Tiny Toad’s treasure hunt will be available for little ones and the Wind in the Willows Gallery is open for visitors of all ages.

See the enchanting, interactive recreation of the riverbank world. With 3D models, theatrical lighting and music, you can make tea in Mr Toad’s caravan, tiptoe through the snowy Wild Wood, hear Mr Badger snoring by the fire and follow Toad’s escape from prison as a washerwoman.

Join the characters as they attempt to rescue Toad Hall from the hands of the weasels. In the Wind in the Willows workshops, there will be a colouring competition with a chance to win a cuddly Mr Toad and family ticket.

Storytime sessions, board games, puzzles and other activities are planned and there will be an opportunity to meet Mr Toad himself.

On selected days and times, there will be a singalong with Maddy. All Easter activities will run from tomorrow (Saturday) until Sunday, April 24 from 10am to 4pm and are included in the price of a general admission ticket.

The museum operates a walk-up ticket service. For more information, call (01491) 415600, or visit www.rrm.co.uk