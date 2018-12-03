Monday, 03 December 2018

Tears for Fears join Kylie at Blenheim

EIGHTIES pop duo Tears for Fears are the latest headline act announced for next summer’s Nocturne Live concert series at Blenheim Palace.

Supported by fellow Eighties synth-poppers Scritti Politti and London-based post-punk five-piece White Lies, they will play the Great Court on Saturday, June 22.

Tickets for the Sunday night headliner Kylie Minogue have now sold out. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.nocturnelive.com

