Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Jazzing up hall

A JAZZ double act from Scotland are playing Frieth village hall at 8pm tonight (Friday).

Ian Millar (saxophone) and Dominic Spencer (piano) hail from Edinburgh and travel the UK as part of their ongoing “Jazz in the Village” tour.

They play accessible, melodic jazz and tell funny stories about some of their touring experiences.

This concert is raising money for the Frieth Hill venue. Tickets are £10, free for under-16s when accompanied by an adult, and are available on the door or in advance by calling 01494 880737.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33