Jazzing up hall

A JAZZ double act from Scotland are playing Frieth village hall at 8pm tonight (Friday).

Ian Millar (saxophone) and Dominic Spencer (piano) hail from Edinburgh and travel the UK as part of their ongoing “Jazz in the Village” tour.

They play accessible, melodic jazz and tell funny stories about some of their touring experiences.

This concert is raising money for the Frieth Hill venue. Tickets are £10, free for under-16s when accompanied by an adult, and are available on the door or in advance by calling 01494 880737.