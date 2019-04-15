Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Choir springing for seasonal folk songs

A CONCERT of traditional seasonal folk songs and dances is being staged by the Goring Chamber Choir next month.

St Thomas’s Church off Manor Road, Goring, is the venue for “Shall We Go Dance?” on Saturday, May 11, at 7.30pm.

Directed by Frances Brewitt-Taylor, the spring concert’s programme will see accompanist Olivia Canolle play Norwegian dances and lyric pieces by Grieg for piano solo.

Tickets are £10 or £5 for students in full-time education, available from Inspiration in Goring, from choir members or on the door on the night.

For more information, visit www.goringchamber
choir.org.uk

