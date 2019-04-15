All-girl folk band could be called The Six Degrees

AN all-female folk band who met at university will be wearing their learning lightly at Nettlebed village club on Monday (April 15).

Not only were they students when they met, the six members of The Shee were on the same degree course at Newcastle University — reading folk and traditional music.

On graduating in 2006 the band hit the road — and haven’t stopped since.

In 2016 they celebrated their 10th anniversary by releasing their fourth album, Continuum, to acclaim from fans and the music press.

The idea behind the album was novel, with each member of the band commisioning one of their folk music heroes to write an original piece of music to appear on the album.

A spokesman for The Shee said: “The band are now working on material for their fifth album, which will feature an adventurous brew of folk, Gaelic and bluegrass music. Expect slow airs, ballads, original songs, high energy tunes, hypnotic riffs and, of course, clog dancing!”

Nettlebed Folk Club organiser Mike Sanderson added: “The Shee are an exceptional all-female band boasting powerful and emotional vocal performances and instrumental prowess.

“The line-up is accordion, two fiddles, flute, mandolin, electro-harp and three beautiful voices.

“Showcasing the talents of Radio 2 Folk Musician of the year 2017 Rachel Newton on harp and Sting’s go-to clog dancer Amy Thatcher on accordion, the band have a huge range of individual musical influences.”

Doors open at 7.45pm on Monday and the concert starts at 8pm. Tickets are £16 in advance and £17 on the door.

To book, call the box office on 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk