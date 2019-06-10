Supergrass singer is out on his own

FORMER Supergrass lead singer Gaz Coombes is playing a special solo show at Sub89 in Reading next Friday (June 14).

A spokesman for the singer said: “For 20 years, Gaz Coombes was frontman and chief songwriter of Supergrass, the quirkiest band in Britpop.

“Producing era-defining hits like Alright, Moving and Pumping on Your Stereo, the band played packed stadiums in all corners of the world, had 10 top 20 UK singles and won Brit, VMA and Ivor Novello awards.

“Since Supergrass disbanded in 2010, Coombes’s solo material has become more creative and experimental, and has won over the public and music press all over again, with his album Matador being nominated for the 2015 Mercury Prize and reaching number 18 in the UK album charts, before its follow-up World’s Strongest Man peaked at number 12.

“This promises to be a special night with Gaz performing solo and taking the audience through his massive repertoire of new and old hits. Support on the night comes from Brighton pop songwriter Chris Simmons.”

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are £17.50 in advance. To book, visit www.sub89.com

The show is recommended for ages 14 and up.