Leonardo lecture

On Sunday 29th September 2019 at 3.00pm in Sir William Borlase Grammar School Theatre, Marlow, Chiltern Arts are presenting ‘Leonardo: Shaping the Invisible’ .

Working with Leonardo da Vinci expert Professor Martin Kemp, British solo-voice ensemble ‘I Fagiolini’ and their director Robert Hollingworth have created a programme that reflects some of Leonardo’s most famous images through carefully chosen pieces, 500 years after the ‘universal man’ died. Pairings include Bach’s The Art of Fugue with Leonardo’s Vitruvian Man, and Monteverdi’s Era l’anima mia with perhaps the most famous painting of all time, the Mona Lisa.

While this beautifully-crafted programme envelops you, Leonardo’s artwork will be projected above the singers, creating an immersive and unforgettable experience – and the music will be interspersed with introductions from Professor Martin Kemp himself, chatting to Robert Hollingworth about the project.