Free concert

A FREE concert is being staged at St Mary the Virgin church in Hambleden on Sunday (August 11).

The Hambleden Valley Choir will sing some of their favourite anthems and individual members will perform ballads and songs from the shows. The concert, which starts at 3.30pm, will be conducted by Christine Wells with Malcolm Stowell playing the organ.

Visitors may go in and out of the church as they please during the concert, and tea and cakes will be on sale in the churchyard.

