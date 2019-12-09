White Ladder star’s runging the changes

IT’S one of the greatest slow-burn success stories in the history of popular music.

Just over 21 years ago, in November 1998, Cheshire-born singer-songwriter David Gray released his fourth album, White Ladder, on his own label.

It sold well among his existing fan base — but crucially failed to chart.

Determined not to give up, Gray continued to tour the record, and in May 2000 it was re-released on fellow singer-songwriter Dave Matthews’s label, ATO Records.

This time around it did make the UK albums chart, debuting at number 69 before climbing to number one in August 2001 — a year and three months later.

White Ladder went on to produce five singles, the second of which, Babylon, ignited interest in the album and propelled Gray to worldwide fame.

Now, nearly 20 years on from the album’s re-release, he is preparing to recreate it live on stage at Blenheim Palace — having this week been announced as the second major headliner in the Nocturne Live concert series that runs from Thursday, June 18, to Sunday, June 21.

Gray, who will play the opening night with support from the Lighthouse Family and Nerina Pallot, said: “It’s the 20th anniversary of White Ladder, a unique record with its own remarkable history.

“Jammed full with big, open-hearted songs and flooded with a raw emotional energy, it’s an album that came from nowhere to steal the hearts of millions all over the world, completely transforming my life in the process.

“Twenty years on and it feels like White Ladder is just as alive for people now as it was back then — so to celebrate this milestone, I will be releasing a special anniversary version of the album and assembling all the original band members with all the original equipment, in order to take White Ladder out on the road and recreate the record in its entirety.”

Having sold more than seven million copies worldwide, the album was the fifth biggest selling album of the 2000s in the UK and is the 10th

best-selling of the 21st century, having spent almost three consecutive years in the UK top 100.

The other singles released from the album were This Year’s Love, Please Forgive Me, Sail Away and the Soft Cell cover Say Hello, Wave Goodbye.

One of the most popular bands of the Nineties, the chart-topping duo the Lighthouse Family sold more than 12 million albums worldwide thanks to a string of hits including Ocean Drive, Lifted and High.

Jersey-born singer songwriter Nerina Pallot has released five albums over the course of her near 20-year career and enjoyed international success with an array of singles including Everybody’s Gone to War and Sophia.

Last month saw Lionel Richie announced as the Saturday night headliner for Nocturne Live 2020, which will again transform Blenheim Palace’s 9,500-capacity Great Court into an open-air concert venue.

The headliners and support acts are still to be confirmed for Friday, June 19, and Sunday, June 21.

Tickets for Thursday, June 18, start at £35 and go on sale today (Friday) from www.nocturnelive.com