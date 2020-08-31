Rock out in garden

A ROCK covers band will perform at the Unicorn in Kingwood on Monday.

Busted Flush will play three hours of tunes from the Fifties to Eighties in the pub garden.

The four-piece was formed last year by Stoke Row singer-guitarists Geoff Foster and Mike Rowbottom and also features bassist Chris Franklin, from Beaconsfield, and John Campbell, from Reading, who plays keyboards and percussion.

They will be joined by guest singer Lyndsay Foste for six songs. The set will include choice cuts by the Eagles, Santana, Fleetwood Mac, the Rolling Stones, Nina Simone, Cliff Bennett and Status Quo.

The event, which runs from 2pm to 5pm, is raising money for educationally disadvantaged children. There will also be a barbecue and raffle.

Visitors are advised to book a table as social distancing measures will apply. Call (01491) 628674.